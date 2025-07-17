‘She took me back’: Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumours on podcast

After months of wild speculation, Barack and Michelle Obama have finally addressed the persistent divorce rumours on Michelle's podcast, In My Opinion (IMO) which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson. For the latest episode, she brought on a rather iconic guest: her husband and former U.S. President, Barack Obama. The episode, which dropped on Wednesday, marked the couple’s first time publicly acknowledging the online rumours about their marriage. Notably, they stayed silent on the bizarre Jennifer Aniston angle that’s been trending. Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama

“Oh yeah, the rumor mill”

Speculation about a possible Obama split gained traction earlier this year when Michelle was absent from several key public appearances, including Donald Trump's second inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Things only got weirder online as netizens began linking Barack to Friends star Jennifer Aniston — who, in a totally unrelated subplot, is now reportedly dating a hypnotist named Jim Curtis.

But the Obamas weren’t about to let gossip win. On the podcast, Michelle playfully introduced Barack’s surprise appearance by noting that he “made time in his busy schedule” to join them. Her brother Craig, clearly enjoying the moment, jumped right in with a sarcastic jab: “Wait, you guys like each other?” Michelle, 61, laughed: “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

Barack, 63, leaned into the bit with a grin: “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.” To which Craig responded, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” prompting Michelle to add, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

“There hasn’t been one moment…”

Craig then recounted a moment from a recent trip to Wichita, Kansas, where a woman excitedly asked him about the divorce rumours, and was rather relieved to hear they weren’t true.

Barack and Michelle, who have been married since 1992 and share daughters Sasha and Malia, finally set the record straight. Michelle said on the podcast: “There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.” She acknowledged that they’ve gone through “some really hard times,” but added, “We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I've married to.” Barack, clearly moved, joked back, “Don’t make me cry now.”

But the internet isn't convinced

Despite the heartfelt exchange, not everyone online was buying it. Some fans were thrilled to see the couple laughing off the drama. Others weren’t so sure. Comments ranged from “Nothing about this seems genuine” to “This reeks of an ‘assigned task’ by a marriage counselor!” One user said bluntly, “So cringe I thought it was AI.”Another wrote, “We don't want clarity on your personal lives. Keep it mysterious. We need the drama.” The internet thrives on a little chaos, nothing new about that.

But for now, the Obamas have spoken. They are still together, stronger than ever and that's that.