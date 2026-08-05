Vinicius Jr makes Jose Mourinho admission while Real Madrid contract talks remain unresolved

Vinicius Jr has reported for Real Madrid's pre-season camp under new manager Jose Mourinho despite growing speculation over his future at the club. The Brazilian winger is entering the final year of his contract, with uncertainty continuing to surround a possible extension. While some reports claim negotiations are progressing, others suggest Vinicius is seeking a deal comparable to Kylian Mbappe's, a demand Real Madrid are reluctant to meet. At the same time, Arsenal are reportedly in talks with the Spanish giants over a blockbuster move worth more than 100 million euros. Amid the transfer rumours, Vinicius has returned to training with the squad as preparations begin for the new season, keeping the focus on football while his long-term future remains unresolved. Vinicius Jr future is uncertain. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Vinicius hinted he has settled in well under Mourinho and is enjoying the early days of pre-season. The Brazilian winger revealed that the new Real Madrid manager has encouraged him to stay true to his natural game while adapting to the team's plans for the new campaign.

"Very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players and working really hard in training," he said. "He wants me to be just as I’ve always been – happy, positive and playing my own style of football," Vinicius said on Real Madrid TV.

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Vinicius opens up on pre-season camp Vinicius also shed light on Real Madrid's demanding pre-season schedule, explaining that Jose Mourinho's focus is on building the squad's fitness levels and reducing injuries over the course of a long campaign. He also offered a glimpse into the intensity of the early training sessions.

"I think the goal is to get us match fit so we have fewer injuries during the season and can rely on everyone throughout the campaign. Two days in already. Yesterday was a double session, today just the one. That’s how it’s going.

"Today we did some gym work, in the end they were short exercises to build up leg strength and I think it was a really good session," he added.

The Brazilian admitted the opening days of pre-season had been physically demanding, saying the entire squad was feeling the intensity of Mourinho's training sessions but understood the importance of putting in the hard work ahead of the new campaign.

"We all finished completely dead on our feet, but now it’s time to rest up for tomorrow. That’s pre-season for you – we’ve got to be ready," he added.