Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Days of Our Lives actor Francisco San Martin dies by suicide at 39 at his LA home

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 21, 2025 11:32 AM IST

Francisco San Martin began his acting journey in children's theatre productions while growing up in Montana. 

Actor Francisco San Martin, who played the role of Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, died at the age of 39, reported Deadline. The cause of the death was suicide at his Los Angeles home on January 16, as per the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, as quoted by Deadline.

Francisco San Martin played the role of Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives.
Francisco San Martin played the role of Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives.

Francisco's tenure on Days of Our Lives lasted for six months in 2011. His first appearance in the series was of a petty thief who turned out to be an officer who arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character subsequently moved to Argentina following a job promotion. Francisco's character was later portrayed by actor Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

The actor's additional credits include an arc on Jane the Virgin opposite Gina Rodriguez. He appeared in seasons three and four. Jane had a brief and messy relationship with the actor in the series.

Hollywood was shocked to hear about the death of the actor. As per Fobes, which was quoted by Deadline, actor Camila Banus who portrayed his on-screen sister Gabi in Days of Our Lives, paid tribute to Francisco through her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she wrote, adding, "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

Francisco began his acting journey in children's theatre productions while growing up in Montana. The actor later returned to Madrid as a teenager, where he worked as a model and started taking acting classes, as per Deadline.

Eventually, he graduated and started appearing on stage, on TV, and in film productions in Spain. The actor is also known for his performances in Behind the Candelabra and The Bold and the Beautiful.

His death has left a profound impact on his loved ones, with fans and coworkers sharing condolences while remembering him for his skills and the joy he brought to his fans.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On