Goa casino conducted live card games without permission; 9 tourists, 2 staffers arrested

PANAJI: The Goa police arrested 11 people, including nine tourists, for playing card games at a “casino” in north Goa’s Candolim that was only licensed to conduct “games of electronic amusement or operate slot machines”, police said on Wednesday. The accused were arrested and subsequently released on bail, police said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two staff members of the casino, “Puppy’s Casino Gold”, were also arrested. They were identified by the police as shift manager Clifford Mendonça, and Sahil Sawant, who was working as a dealer. The 11 accused were released on bail soon after their formal arrest.

It is unclear whether the police have taken any action against the casino’s management.

An email was sent to the casino seeking their comment on the case, but it remained unanswered at the time of publication.

According to the police, the accused were caught operating and playing a game of chance known as ‘Andhar Bahar’.

According to the Goa Gambling Act, licensed offshore casinos can conduct live games, including card games. But onshore casinos located within five-star hotels can only conduct games of electronic amusement or slot machines.

Superintendent of police Rahul Gupta said the accused were placed under arrest and subsequently released on bail.

The raid by the state’s crime branch follows a secretly recorded video clip of the casino conducting live card games in violation of the law.

Police said the guests were from Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Equipment and cash worth ₹35 lakh were seized from the spot.