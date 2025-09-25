Optical illusion: Find the cat challenge leaves Reddit stumped. Can you spot it?

Optical illusions have been all the rage on social media because of the exhilarating feeling they provide players with. In this latest optical illusion on Reddit, an ordinary kitchen turned into a battleground of observation skills when a social media user challenged players to find a concealed object. The optical illusion was posted on the subreddit 'Find the Sniper' with the user challenging to spot the 'predator'.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The challenge.

A Reddit user posted the viral optical illusion, asking players to ‘Find the predator.’ The puzzle, shared by user Suspecious Banana on the popular subreddit FindtheSniper and quickly drew hundreds of curious participants eager to test their eyesight.

The seemingly innocent photo showed a cluttered kitchen with utensils, appliances, and everyday items filling the frame. But somewhere within the mess, a stealthy feline was concealed in plain sight.

Unlike the standard optical illusions, which rely on visual trickery and patterns, this challenge was all about careful observation. The cat blended so seamlessly into its surroundings that most users admitted they scrolled past multiple times before noticing anything unusual. Only people with superb observation skills can spot the cat in 10 seconds or less.

Optical illusion: Social media reactions

The post quickly gained traction, with many players commenting that the puzzle was easier than they expected. One user wrote, “Well, that was easy, where else would one expect a cat to hide.” Another user wrote, “Hiding where they always hide.”

One user, alluding to the cat’s hiding spot, quipped, “I can never find that item when I go to Whole Foods.”

Optical illusion: The solution

After dozens of guesses, some users finally cracked the puzzle and pinpointed the cat’s exact location. Here’s the solution: The hidden predator was resting quietly inside a bag on top of the dishwasher.

Why players love optical illusions

Optical illusions like these continue to fascinate online communities because they not only entertain but also sharpen observational skills. The visual puzzles require patience, focus, and an ability to see beyond the obvious.