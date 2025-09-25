Is Cocktail 2 just a reboot? Reddit compares Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna to Saif, Deepika, Diana Penty

In 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty charmed audiences with their romantic comedy Cocktail. Now, more than a decade later, the film’s director is working on a sequel with a brand-new cast featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The team is currently filming in Italy, but leaked videos from the set have sparked debate online, with many wondering if the sequel is simply a rehash of the original. Internet thinks Cocktail 2 is just a copy of the original.

Why Reddit thinks Cocktail 2 is a rehash of the original

One of the clips shows Shahid Kapoor walking with his arm around Rashmika Mandanna’s shoulder while Kriti Sanon trails beside them. The video also catches a tender moment between Shahid and Rashmika, observed from a distance by Kriti. These scenes have fuelled comparisons with the first film, leading many fans to question whether the sequel offers anything fresh.

Sharing a still from Cocktail featuring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, a Reddit user wrote, “Hope it’s not copy paste.” Another commented, “It might be a copy. I hope it’s Kriti with whom Shahid is paired at last, not Rashmika. But by looking at it, it seems Kriti is Deepika and Rashmika is Diana.” A third user added, “In what world did Cocktail need a part 2?” Someone else observed, “So Kriti is playing Deepika and Rashmika is playing Diana.” Another wrote, “If the two girls don’t end up together, we don’t want it. Give us the sapphic romcom we deserve, Bollywood.” One more user concluded, “Can’t see another masterpiece getting ruined in the name of ‘Part 2’.”

About Cocktail and its sequel

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan, Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles, with Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in supporting parts. The story revolved around three characters, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a flirtatious man who moves to London; Veronica (Deepika Padukone), a carefree party girl; and Meera (Diana Penty), a simple, traditional Indian woman. Their friendships and relationships take complicated turns when love and emotions overlap. Gautam eventually falls for Meera, leaving Veronica heartbroken. The film was praised for its stylish treatment, with its music by Pritam, especially Tumhi Ho Bandhu and Daaru Desi, becoming chart-topping hits.

The sequel, Cocktail 2, is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan. Slated for release in the latter half of 2026, it is described as a “spiritual sequel”, meaning it will not continue the story of Gautam, Meera, and Veronica but instead explore a fresh narrative with new characters.