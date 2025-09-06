Reddit is convinced Rashmika Mandanna is engaged after she sports ring during SIIMA 2025: ‘The Rashmika Deverakonda?’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna went to Dubai on Friday to attend the SIIMA Awards 2025. When she was spotted arriving in Dubai from Mumbai, she sported a ring on her third finger, making many wonder if she was engaged. Reddit also went into overdrive trying to figure out if she and rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda were getting married soon. Rashmika Mandanna was spotted with a ring on her finger, making people wonder if she was engaged. (Instagram: Snehkumar Zala)

Rashmika Mandanna engaged to Vijay Deverakonda?

Paparazzi shot videos of Rashmika after she arrived in Dubai. The actor is seen dressed in dark casuals, and as she waves at the paparazzi, a gold band can be seen on her third finger. After a Redditor posted pictures of it, wondering if she was engaged, one person commented, “Now she will be THE Rashmika Devarakonda.” Another wrote, “Rashmika Deverakonda?” A fan called Vijay, “The Vijay Mandanna.” One even called her the future Mrs Liger.

Some, however, pointed out that it did not look like an engagement ring, with one writing, “That ring doesn't look like an engagement ring.” When Rashmika was spotted again on the red carpet of the SIIMA awards, she was seen in a saree and had also switched the ring to her little finger. It was clearly visible when she clicked selfies with her fans on the red carpet, and many in the comment section called her ‘humble’ and ‘kind’.

About Rashmika and Vijay

Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, sparking rumours that they were dating due to their chemistry. They worked back-to-back in the 2019 film Dear Comrade, which did not work as well, but was again appreciated for their chemistry. Eagle-eyed fans have often decoded that some pictures that Rashmika posts on Instagram have either been from Vijay’s home or from the same place that Vijay was vacationing at, too.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, which failed to make a mark. He will soon be seen in a period film by Rahul Sankrithyan. Rashmika was last seen in Kuberaa, which made ₹135 crore at the box office worldwide. She will soon star in The Girlfriend and Thama.