Fake apology letter from makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom circulates amid protests over portrayal of Lankan Tamils

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom is facing flak for its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils as villains. Pro-Tamil outfit Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) staged protests in Trichy, tore down posters, and stopped the film’s screenings. Now, a fake apology letter from Sithara Entertainments, the producers of the film, is doing the rounds on social media. (Also Read: Protesters tear posters, demand ban on Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom for villainous portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils) Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom ran into trouble for its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils as villainous.

Fake apology letter from Kingdom makers doing rounds

Sithara Entertainments or their representatives have not posted anything about the protest on social media or talked to the press about it. But soon, a letter claiming to be from the production house began doing the rounds online.

It reads: “We hereby confirm that we respect the sentiments of the Tamil people, and we promise that there are no scenes in the movie that are intended to hurt the sentiments of the local people. The story is completely fictional and imaginary. This is clearly mentioned in the disclaimer portion of the movie. If the sentiments of the people are hurt, we regret the incident. We kindly request you to support the movie.”

However, a spokesperson for the production house confirmed to Hindustan Times that the letter was fake. When asked if the production house sent out an apology letter, the rep replied, “It’s fake.”

Kingdom to release in Sri Lanka

What’s more, the producers are planning to now release Kingdom in Sri Lanka amid the protests. The film’s team shared the news on social media that the film will be released there on 8 August. They wrote, “Sri Lanka. Get Ready to Witness the Action-packed Spy Saga #KINGDOM (Tamil). Releasing Grandly in theatres on August 8th.” A theatre list was also released for those interested in watching the film.

Meanwhile, the NTK staged protests across Trichy and claimed that the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in the film was offensive. One video taken at the Jagan Theatre in Ramanathapuram shows protesters climbing up the roof of the theatre despite the police presence and ripping down the Kingdom poster. The Tamil outfit also took offence to Venkitesh’s character being named after Lord Murugan despite being the main antagonist.