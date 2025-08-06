Kingdom box office collection day 7: Vijay Deverakonda film fails to keep up, earns 1 crore

Kingdom box office collection day 7: Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse, hit theatres last Thursday, after facing several delays. After a decent start, the film has been struggling to pick up numbers over its first week. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark. (Also read: ‘Only promoted a legal gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda clarifies after ED appearance in betting app case) Kingdom box office collection day 7: Vijay Deverakonda's film is also set to have a sequel.

Kingdom latest box office update

As per the report, Kingdom minted ₹ 1.05 crore in its seventh day of release, its lowest so far. Kingdom made an opening day haul of ₹18 crore on 31 July, but since then the film has not been able to surpass that figure in the next few days. Even the weekend collections were not in double digits. The overall collections now stand at ₹ 45.7 crore.

Kingdom had an overall 12.80% Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable named Suri (Vijay) who agrees to go on an undercover mission in Sri Lanka in hopes of finding his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score of the film. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Vijay finally gets his redemption arc with Kingdom, both as an actor and character. After a long time, you see the theatre actor and the star in him come out. There might be moments where he fumbles, but he quickly finds his footing and plays the varied shades well. Particularly when it comes to the equation with a pitch-perfect Satyadev as Siva. Suri and Siva’s relationship forms the heart of this tale, and Gowtam brings in tiny nuances to make it believable.”