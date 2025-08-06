‘Only promoted a legal gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda clarifies after ED appearance in betting app case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged promotion of betting apps. The actor was summoned after his name surfaced in relation to a digital platform under scrutiny for its links to online betting. In his recent appearance before ED, Vijay Deverakonda provided the necessary documents to prove his compliance with regulations, emphasising the distinction between gaming and betting apps.

Vijay clarified his stance

Following his appearance, Vijay addressed the media and clarified his role, distancing himself from any illegal activity. “I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps,” he explained in Telugu.

Vijay emphasised that he only promoted A23, a legal gaming app, and not a betting platform. “I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals,” he said.

He further informed that he submitted all necessary financial documents to the ED, including his bank transaction records and a copy of the agreement with the company behind the app. “The A23 app I promoted is not even accessible in Telangana. I have only promoted a legal gaming app,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Deverakonda was greeted by a large media presence outside the ED office. His team, however, declined immediate interaction, saying, “Sir cannot talk,” before the actor proceeded inside for questioning. Vijay was recently seen in the film Kingdom, which released in theatres on July 31.

Other actors under the scanner

Several Telugu actors have recently come under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner for allegedly promoting online betting and gaming platforms. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, and Prakash Raj were among the celebrities summoned in connection with a broader investigation into illegal betting operations.

Prakash Raj appeared before the ED in Hyderabad on 30 July and clarified that he had promoted a gaming app back in 2016, but later terminated the contract and declined any payment, citing personal ethics.