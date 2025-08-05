Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Kingdom box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda film shows further dip, yet to touch 50 crore

Aug 05, 2025

Kingdom box office collection day 5: Gowtam Tinnanuri's Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer opened to mixed reviews on Thursday. 

Kingdom box office collection day 5: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres last Thursday. The film received mixed reviews but had a decent first weekend. After the 72.97% dip the film showed on Monday, it showed a further dip on Tuesday.

Kingdom box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse's still from the film.
Kingdom box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kingdom made an estimated 1.29 crore net in India on day 5, taking its total collection to 44.19 crore by Tuesday. The film registered an opening of 18 crore on 31 July, showing a dip on Friday but maintaining steady on Saturday and Sunday with 7.5 crore, 6.67 crore, and 7.50 crore collections, respectively. This takes its first weekend collection to 40.90 crore net and 48.15 crore gross in India. On Monday, Kingdom brought in 2 crore. Kingdom has performed better than Vijay’s previous films, Liger, which made 41.17 crore, and The Family Star, which made 18.25 crore in India. It has yet to beat Kushi, which made 48.26 crore net in India in its lifetime.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable named Suri (Vijay) who agrees to go on an undercover mission in Sri Lanka in hopes of finding his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). He soon finds himself embroiled not only in the middle of a war against a dangerous cartel by the Indian government, but also trying to prove his trustworthiness to the immigrant tribesmen his brother thinks of as family. The film ends by setting up the story for a sequel. Venkitesh plays a member of the cartel called Murugan, while Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu in the film. It remains to be seen if Kingdom will have a fruitful run at the box office and how much it collects in its first week.

