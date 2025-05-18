Vijay Deverakonda opens up on Liger's failure, says he was ‘extremely sad’ for this reason

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kingdom. The actor's Hindi-language debut with Liger failed to impress the audience when it released in theatres in 2022. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about how he felt after the film did not turn out to be as expected. Vijay said that he always wanted to make a film with director Puri Jagannadh and ‘enjoyed’ the process very much. (Also read: Ananya Panday was 'uncomfortable' doing Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, reveals dad Chunky: 'She said I'm too young for this') Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger.(PTI)

What Vijay said about Liger

During the interaction, when Vijay was asked whether he anticipated that the film would not work after release, the actor said, “No, I was obsessed with my character, learning martial arts, building my physique to look like a fighter, figuring out the stammer. Everything about the role was so challenging that I completely enjoyed the process of making it. Growing up, I was a huge fan and admirer of director Puri Jagannadh, his film Pokiri with Mahesh Babu sir is one of my favourites and it was a dream of mine to make a film with him.”

‘I have zero regret about the film’

He went on to add, “I was extremely sad that we didn’t make a better film, it was a great idea on paper that we fudged…but I have zero regret about the film. It taught me so much and changed me so much. And a lot of what I do now and in the future has some learnings from the experience of making Liger and the aftermath of its release. I consider it a net win in life.”

Meanwhile, Vijay's next Kingdom was set to hit the screens on May 30, but will now release on July 4. The release was rescheduled due to tensions between India and Pakistan. Directed by Gowtam, it is touted as an action thriller. The music of the film, produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.