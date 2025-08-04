Kingdom box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda film shows massive dip on first Monday, earns less than 2 crore

Kingdom box office collection day 5: Gowtam Tinnanuri's action drama with Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse had high expectations from fans. The film opened to largely positive reviews and had a good opening at the box office. Has Kingdom been able to maintain its stride on its first Monday? The latest update on Sacnilk does not seem to indicate so, as the film saw a massive dip on day 5. (Also read: Kingdom Part 2: Audience expresses fatigue as Vijay Deverakonda film leads to sequel, says ‘stop forcing it’) Kingdom box office collection day 5: Vijay Deverakonda earned praise for his performance in the film.

Kingdom box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Kingdom collected ₹ 1.59 crore on its fifth day of release, its lowest so far. Kingdom minted ₹ 18 crore on its first day, which was a Thursday. Its weekend run showed no big growth, as it collected ₹7.5 crore and ₹8 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Kingdom's total collections now stand at ₹ 42.49 crore.

Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience for the response it received on opening day. He wrote, “I wish i could share with you how i feel right now..i wish you could all feel this with me..Aah Venkanna Swami daya. Mee Andari Prema. Inka em kavali naa lanti okkadki (It’s all thanks to Lord Balaji and your love. What else does someone like me need?)”

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable, Suri (Vijay), who agrees to go undercover to bust a cartel in Sri Lanka only in hopes of finding his long-lost brother, Siva (Satyadev). While there, he faces off with a cartel head, Murugan (Venkitesh) and sets off a chain of events he does not foresee. Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri) is also an undercover operative helping Suri along the way. The film ends by setting up the story for a sequel.