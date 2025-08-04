Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda film beats Kushi's lifetime haul in 1st weekend

Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 4: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Venkitesh-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres last Thursday. By the time it wrapped up its first weekend, the film performed better than some of Vijay’s recent films. Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda plays a police constable turned spy in the action drama.

Kingdom worldwide first weekend collections

The film’s producers, Sithara Entertainments, announced on Monday that Kingdom completed its first weekend with a ₹82 crore haul. They wrote, “#KINGDOM continues to reign supreme. #BoxOfficeBlockbusterKingdom strikes 82 Cr+ Worldwide Gross in 4 Days & Holding strong across all centres even today.”

While the film has yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark, the numbers are still good compared to some of Vijay’s recent films. According to Sacnilk, Liger (2022) had a lifetime collection of ₹56.18 crore. Kushi (2023) made ₹76 crore worldwide, while The Family Star (2024) brought in ₹30.65 crore. Vijay’s highest-grossing film to date is Geetha Govindam (2018), which earned ₹130 crore. It remains to be seen if Kingdom will manage to beat those collections.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable, Suri (Vijay), who agrees to go undercover to bust a cartel in Sri Lanka only in hopes of finding his long-lost brother, Siva (Satyadev). While there, he faces off with a cartel head, Murugan (Venkitesh) and sets off a chain of events he does not foresee. Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri) is also an undercover operative helping Suri along the way. The film ends by setting up the story for a sequel.

Talking to the press after the film’s release, Vijay said that Gowtam had written a lot more details that were left on the editing floor. “There are some shots in the teaser and trailer that did not make the cut. But all these scenes could fit only in the first half. When we saw the edit, we felt like the first half was becoming super heavy,” said the actor.