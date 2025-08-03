Kingdom box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda film slows down, crosses ₹40 crore
Kingdom box office collection day 4: The makers announced post release that the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer will have a sequel.
Kingdom worldwide box office collection day 1: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres on Friday. There were a lot of expectations riding on the film, especially since the last few films of Vijay haven't performed that well. Kingdom opened to positive reviews upon release and made a good start at the box office. Let's see how the film has fared by the end of its first weekend. (Also read: Naga Vamsi addresses gripe around Hridayam Lopala song missing from Kingdom: ‘Want to see Vijay Deverakonda kiss?’)
Kingdom box office update
As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Kingdom saw a dip on its fifth day of release, which also marks its first Sunday. It collected ₹7 crore, as per early estimates. The film started with an extended weekend in sight, opening on Thursday with ₹ 18crore. On Friday, the film collected ₹ 7.5 crore. Saturday saw a rise in collections of ₹8 crore. The overall collections now stand at ₹40.5 crore.
Kingdom is yet to cross the lifetime haul of Liger, Vijay's pan-India release which hit theatres before the pandemic in 2019. Liger's lifetime haul stands at ₹ 41.17 crore.
About Kingdom
Kingdom tells the story of a police constable turned spy named Suri, played by Vijay, who goes to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government and to look for his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu and Venkitesh plays Murugan in the action-drama film. It ends on a cliffhanger, setting up a new villain.
Producer Naga Vamsi said at the press meet post-release, “I can proudly say that no film released in 2025 in the last seven months was this technically brilliant. We made this film to Hollywood film standards.” He also confirmed at a press meet after the film's release that the sequel will be shot after Vijay finishes his other projects.
