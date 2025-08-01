Kingdom actor Vijay Deverakonda reveals a crucial update about his next with Rahul Sankrityan

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on cloud nine, after his Telugu film Kingdom, which released on July 31, 2025, opened to record collections worldwide. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the action drama has brought Vijay back in the limelight after facing a series of setbacks in recent years. Vijay Deverakonda's next is a period drama

He is now all set to kick-start his next film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously made Taxiwala with Vijay and Shyam Singha Roy with Nani. During the success celebrations of Kingdom, Vijay spoke about the period film. “I have already moved on to my next. I’m mentally fixed on the character I play in Rahul’s film, which is about the unspoken colonial history of India. We start shooting next week, and I’m excited to play a very strong character in this period drama.”

In the past, several period dramas like RRR, Rudramadevi, and Baahubali, now available on OTTplay, have been made in Telugu. However, Vijay believes that his upcoming film will be one of the finest-ever period dramas in Telugu cinema and is set in the Rayalaseema region.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to team up yet again

The yet-to-be-titled project will be co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Bhushan Kumar on a massive scale. Initially, the film was scheduled to go on floors in July 2025, but the shoot was postponed after Vijay contracted dengue just before Kingdom’s release. This project is also special as it marks Vijay’s reunion with star heroine Rashmika Mandanna, with whom he shares a close off-screen relationship.

The duo was previously seen together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. As per the update, Rashmika will be seen in the role of a princess and has been paid big bucks to be a part of the film.

On the other hand, Vijay is known for his powerful performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Liger, and Pelli Choopulu, all streaming on OTTplay. However, his role in Kingdom is being hailed as his best to date by both critics and audiences alike. He will sport a new look for this new film and will speak the Ralayaseema slang as the period drama is set in the region and will be shot on massive sets.