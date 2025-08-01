Naga Vamsi addresses gripe around Hridayam Lopala song missing from Kingdom: ‘Want to see Vijay Deverakonda kiss?’

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres on Thursday. The film’s producer, Naga Vamsi, held a press meet in Hyderabad with the cast to address some questions, including why the song Hridayam Lopala was missing from the film. (Also Read: Kingdom Part 2: Audience expresses fatigue as Vijay Deverakonda film leads to sequel, says ‘stop forcing it’) Bhagyashri Borse and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the song Hridayam Lopala song in Kingdom.

Naga Vamsi on Hridayam Lopala song missing from Kingdom

Hridayam Lopala, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was the first song to be released from Kingdom. The song featuring Vijay and Bhagyashri caught on like wildfire. However, it was missing from the movie, something many audience members complained about on social media.

When a reporter asked the producer about it, he first asked in his trademark style, “You watched the film, right? Tell me where Hridayam Lopala would even fit.” You tell me and I’ll fit it there.” He then stated that he knew many had complained about it, jokingly adding, “I know a lot of people felt bad, especially lovers, probably because they wanted to see Vijay Deverakonda kiss and they missed it.”

Vamsi explained that the ‘intensity’ of the film did not allow for such a romantic track to be fit, stating, “We tried a lot, but we couldn’t fit it into the intensity of the film overall. A lot of people are suggesting we should fit it in the second half of the film, where they feel it lags. But the ending 20 minutes banger only works because the film slows down there.”

About Kingdom

Kingdom stars Vijay as a police constable turned spy named Suri, who is sent on a mission to Sri Lanka by the Indian government. He agrees to go only in the hope of finding his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu, while Venkitesh plays Murugan in the film.

Calling Kingdom the best film technically to be released this year, Vamsi said at the press meet, “I can proudly say that no film released in 2025 in the last seven months was this technically brilliant. We made this film to Hollywood film standards.”