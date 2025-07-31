Rashmika Mandanna says ‘manam kottinam’ after rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom gets positive response

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom was released in theatres on Thursday. The film received mixed reviews upon release, but it looks like Rashmika Mandanna is pumped about the positive response for her rumoured boyfriend’s film, calling it a hit. (Also Read: Kingdom movie review: Vijay Deverakonda gets his redemption, literally and figuratively) Rashmika Mandanna expressed joy that Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom was received well.

Rashmika Mandanna pumped for Vijay Deverakonda

On Thursday afternoon, a few hours after the film’s premiere, Rashmika tagged Vijay and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I know how much this means to you and all those who love you (puppy eyes and red heart emojis) @TheDeverakonda!! “MANAM KOTTINAM” (we've done it/we've got a hit).” Vijay replied to her post, commenting, “:,))) Manam kottinam (red heart emoji).”

Vijay also seemed emotional as he addressed fans for showing him love, writing, “:,) I wish i could share with you how i feel right now..i wish you could all feel this with me..Aah Venkanna Swami daya (folded hands and heart emojis) Mee Andari Prema (red heart emojis) Inka em kavali naa lanti okkadki. (All thanks to Lord Balaji and your love. What else does someone like me need)”

When Kingdom’s trailer was released, Rashmika had shown support for her rumoured beau then too, writing, “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda. You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together..@gowtam19 @anirudhofficial can’t waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st - let’s gooooo!”

About Kingdom

Kingdom stars Vijay as a police constable turned spy named Suri, Satyadev as his long-lost brother Siva, Venkitesh as the antagonist Murugan, and Bhagyashri as Dr Madhu. It tells the story of how Siva travels from India to Sri Lanka on a mission by the Indian government, but with the personal task of reconnecting with his brother. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film that leaves some loose ends and sets up the story for a sequel.