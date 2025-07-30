Rashmika Mandanna struggled with Hindi during Animal, says her co-star Indira Krishnan: ‘Woh ladki bahut…’

Actor Indira Krishnan has appeared in films like Tere Naam, Holiday, and more. However, she gained widespread fame through her performances in television shows such as Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Waaris, among others. The actor, who played Rashmika Mandanna’s mother in Animal, recently spoke about Rashmika’s struggle with Hindi during the film in an interview with Bollywood Bubble and also shared her experience working with her. Indira Krishnan on working with Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Indira Krishnan says Rashmika Mandanna struggled with Hindi

Indira talked about working with Rashmika in Animal and said, “Ranbir aur Rashmika dono hi bahut hi pyaare hain. Ranbir ko toh main full points doongi, maine unke saath Animal mein bhi interact kiya tha, thoda kam, lekin Ramayana mein hamari interaction kaafi zyada hui. Rashmika bahut sweet hai, bahut down-to-earth ladki hai, bahut genuine. Jo wo hai, wo uske face pe clearly dikh jaata hai (Ranbir and Rashmika are both very lovely. I would give Ranbir full points—I interacted with him a bit during Animal, but we had much more interaction during Ramayana. Rashmika is very sweet, very down-to-earth, and truly genuine. Who she is can be clearly seen on her face).”

She added, “She’s that type of person. Hum log universe, manifestation wagairah ke baare mein baatein karte the—Ranbir aur main, Rashmika bhi actively baat karti thi. Kahin na kahin, wo ladki bahut positive hai, aur bahut kuch seekhna chahti hai. Kabhi-kabhi Hindi mein struggle karti thi Animal ke time pe, but she did it very beautifully (Ranbir and I used to talk about the universe, manifestation, and such things—Rashmika too, she actively took part in those conversations. In many ways, she’s a very positive girl and wants to learn a lot. During Animal, she would sometimes struggle with Hindi, but she managed it beautifully).”

About Animal

Animal is a 2023 Hindi-language action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in an intense new avatar, the film explores the strained relationship between a father and son, set against a backdrop of violence and emotional conflict. Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally distant father, with Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Despite debates over its portrayal of violence and toxic masculinity, the film was a massive box office success, earning over ₹900 crore globally. A sequel, Animal Park, has been announced and will once again star Ranbir Kapoor. Filming is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Indira Krishnan will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with others in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is scheduled to release in two parts, with one of the parts releasing on Diwali 2026 and the other on Diwali 2027.