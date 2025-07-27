Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rashmika Mandanna ‘can’t wait for’ rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom, tells him: ‘We can see the fire’

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 03:12 pm IST

Rashmika Mandanna is “very very curious” to watch Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. The film will release on July 31.

Rashmika Mandanna, actor and rumoured girlfriend of Vijay Deverakonda, has reacted to the trailer of his upcoming film Kingdom. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet note for Vijay. She also cheered for the film's team.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a post about Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a post about Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom trailer

Vijay shared the trailer on X along with a note that read, "#KingdomTrailer - https://youtu.be/xqdXSA8hNI4?si=6rio0ybfnCiE-HHC. We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtam19 action drama with an @anirudhofficial score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me. Love, Vijay."

Reacting to it, Rashmika wrote, “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda (cherry blossom and pink heart emojis). You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together.. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial (red heart emojis). Can’t waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st - let’s gooooo! (Fire and dancing woman emojis).”

Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. However, they haven't confirmed or denied their relationship.

About Kingdom trailer

The trailer, which released on Saturday night, is packed with intense action. The video gave a peek inside the world of a spy who undertakes a risky mission that lands him in prison, where things take a dark and unpredictable turn.

More about Kingdom

Kingdom is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31. The film has already seen multiple changes in its release schedule. It was first set for a May 30 release and later postponed to July 4. Kingdom is an action spy thriller directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

About Rashmika's upcoming films

Rashmika had three back-to-back releases this year, with Chhaava, Sikandar and Kuberaa. She will be next seen in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, also featuring Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika also has Mysaa and Thama in the pipeline.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Rashmika Mandanna ‘can’t wait for’ rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom, tells him: ‘We can see the fire’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On