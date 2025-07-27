Rashmika Mandanna ‘can’t wait for’ rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom, tells him: ‘We can see the fire’

Rashmika Mandanna, actor and rumoured girlfriend of Vijay Deverakonda, has reacted to the trailer of his upcoming film Kingdom. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet note for Vijay. She also cheered for the film's team. Rashmika Mandanna shared a post about Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom trailer

Vijay shared the trailer on X along with a note that read, "#KingdomTrailer - https://youtu.be/xqdXSA8hNI4?si=6rio0ybfnCiE-HHC. We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtam19 action drama with an @anirudhofficial score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me. Love, Vijay."

Reacting to it, Rashmika wrote, “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda (cherry blossom and pink heart emojis). You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together.. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial (red heart emojis). Can’t waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st - let’s gooooo! (Fire and dancing woman emojis).”

Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. However, they haven't confirmed or denied their relationship.

About Kingdom trailer

The trailer, which released on Saturday night, is packed with intense action. The video gave a peek inside the world of a spy who undertakes a risky mission that lands him in prison, where things take a dark and unpredictable turn.

More about Kingdom

Kingdom is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31. The film has already seen multiple changes in its release schedule. It was first set for a May 30 release and later postponed to July 4. Kingdom is an action spy thriller directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

About Rashmika's upcoming films

Rashmika had three back-to-back releases this year, with Chhaava, Sikandar and Kuberaa. She will be next seen in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, also featuring Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika also has Mysaa and Thama in the pipeline.