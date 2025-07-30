Vijay Deverakonda meets Pawan Kalyan on the set of Ustad Bhagat Singh ahead of Kingdom release: ‘We took his blessings’

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is all to release in theatres on July 31. The actor has been busy with promotions for the film in the last few days. On Wednesday, the makers shared a picture of the team- producer Naga Vamsi, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse, meeting Pawan Kalyan on the set of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Kingdom star Vijay Deverakonda met Pawan Kalyan.

Team Kingdom meets Pawan Kalyan

Sithara Entertainments shared the picture on their X account. Sreeleela was also seen in the picture, standing beside Bhagyashri as Pawan stood in the centre. The caption read, “It all comes full circle and this is a POWER PACKED MOMENT for the #Kingdom family receiving wishes from the man himself. Team had the privilege of meeting @PawanKalyan garu today on the sets of #UstaadBhagatSingh where he graciously conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.”

Vijay says Pawan said he likes to be ‘alone’

Vijay reposted the picture on his account and wrote in the caption, “Such a good time meeting @PawanKalyan sir. He received us with the greatest warmth. And even though his first sentence was I like to be alone and quiet, we ended up chatting a loooot (red heart emoticon) We took his blessings. And I will always pray for his health and happiness.”

About Kingdom

Kingdom is a spy thriller written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produce it under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. The film is intended to be the first part of a planned duology. Talking about the film to the press in Chennai, Vijay revealed that he plays a constable who goes undercover in the film, stating that he would like to do a full-fledged cop role someday.

Fans saw Pawan Kalyan last in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released in theatres on July 25.