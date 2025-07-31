Kingdom Part 2: Audience expresses fatigue as Vijay Deverakonda film leads to sequel, says ‘stop forcing it’

Ever since SS Rajamouli decided to split his magnum opus Baahubali into two parts, many films have tried and failed to recreate the same business model by making moolah from two films based on one story. Films like Pushpa and KGF seem to be the exception. With Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kingdom ending on a cliffhanger, the audience expressed sequel fatigue on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Kingdom movie review: Vijay Deverakonda gets his redemption, literally and figuratively) Gowtam Tinnanuri and Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of their latest film Kingdom.

Why are Telugu filmmakers obsessed with Part 2?

Numerous posts on X express frustration about Kingdom’s ending hinting at a sequel, with posts like, “Another 'world', 'saviour' 'wait for part 2' template,” and “2 parts waste deeniki…oka part lo teesi unte blockbuster stuff (You don’t need two parts for this…it would’ve been a blockbuster with one part),” doing rounds on the platform.

One X user expressed frustration that Kingdom’s story remains incomplete, hinting that the actual story has yet to come, writing, “The story remains incomplete, even after the second half. Kingdom-2 is where the real story actually begins. Honestly, they should’ve completed the whole story in a single film instead of splitting it.”

An audience member even questioned, “Why are Telugu filmmakers so obsessed with Part 2s? They have so much to show as a standalone film, but instead, they focus on a good first half and leave the second half incomplete. Then, they end it with a copied cliffhanger, just to set up a sequel.”

One thought the obsession with sequels was killing the storytelling, writing, “#Kingdom Its a misfire in terms of either writing or the final edit - this entire 2 part concept has killed the storytelling of films. Kingdom doesn't work out as a stand alone film. Yes the climax has the same potential in terms of Salaar/Kalki but it doesn't feel right here.”

Ruined a good film for a cliffhanger

Some audience members thought Kingdom could’ve ended neatly in a bow, if not for the need to set up a sequel. “stop force-fitting 2-3 parts into every film. Felt unnecessary in Devara, and now this too,” wrote on person referring to Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer.

One person questioned why the producers removed Hridayam Lopala song only to end the film on a cliffhanger, “@SitharaEnts why did you remove #hridayamLopala song? Heroine enduku? Enduku andi 2 parts audience meeda ruduthunaru? KGF reference? (Sithara Entertainments why did you remove Hridayam Lopala song? Why’s the heroine there? Why are you insisting the audience wath films in 2 parts? KGF reference?)”

Numerous people insisted that Tollywood should learn to tell stories in one part, instead of insisting on a sequel for every big budget film. “Please stop making second halves just to set up a part 2. Tell the full story in one film. The second half felt very weak to me. It started like a blockbuster but ended as an average movie. It’s like they ruined a good film just to create a cliffhanger for the next part. #Kingdom,” wrote one person.

“Tollywood should stop this part-1 part-2 s**t. Potential una movies ani biscuit ipothunay. (It’s ruining movies with potential) if producers need money make quality movies and mint the money not in the name of sequels.. #Kingdom,” wrote one X user, blaming producers.

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable turned spy named Suri, played by Vijay, who goes to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government and to look for his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. Bhagyashri plays Dr Madhu and Venkitesh plays Murugan in the action-drama film. It ends on a cliffhanger, setting up a new villain. Producer Naga Vamsi also confirmed at a press meet after the film's release that the sequel will be shot after Vijay finishes his other projects.