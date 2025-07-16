Karnataka government proposes 200 movie ticket cap; Yash fans believe KGF Chapter 2 will be unbeatable now

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules 2014. The proposal introduced a cap of ₹200 on cinema tickets across the state. Here’s how Kannadigas reacted to the move, with Yash fans in particular, happy for a whole other reason. Yash plays Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's highly-popular KGF films.

The proposed ticket price cap

According to ANI, the Karnataka government’s draft sets a maximum ticket price for movies at ₹200 per show, including entertainment tax for all theatres, including multiplexes and irrespective of language. As per procedure, the draft is being published for public input, and any objections or suggestions are invited within fifteen days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

“In rule 55, in sub-rule (6), the following proviso shall be inserted... 'Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, for all language films shall not exceed ₹200 inclusive of entertainment tax,” the draft notification read. If passed, the rule will come into effect from 1 August.

Yash fans react to the news

Yash’s fans on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that this proposed move could mean that their favourite star’s film, KGF Chapter 2, will now remain unbeatable. One person wrote, “Starting August 1, the Karnataka govt has capped movie ticket prices at ₹200 across the state, With no EMS and this new price ceiling, #KGFChapter2 Day 1 record in Karnataka might just remain untouched for a long time. #YashBoss.” Another agreed, “With the new ticket price cap and no EMS rule, #KGFChapter2 Day 1 will likely remain unbeaten for a long time.”

According to Sacnilk, KGF Chapter 2 collected ₹1215 crore worldwide and is the highest-grossing Kannada film. It made ₹859.7 crore net in India, bringing in ₹182.96 crore gross from Karnataka. The first film had made ₹238 crore worldwide, ₹185.24 crore in India and ₹135.36 crore gross in Karnataka. Rishab Shetty’s Kanara, which is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film made ₹407.82 crore worldwide, ₹309.64 crore net in India and ₹183.6 crore gross in Karnataka.

With films like Rishab’s Kantara Chapter 1, Yash’s Toxic and more lined up, it remains to be seen what this move could potentially mean for them.

Movie buffs happy

Movie buffs on X also seemed happy with the move, relieved that they don’t have to shell out big bucks to watch movies in theatres now. One person wrote, “Good for Bangaloreans.” Another thought the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments should follow suit, “Great initiative!! Ap/tg government's should also do this.”

One person wrote, “Finally common sense prevailed. This was the only state where normal 50/60 seaters with small screen theatres in multiplexes were charging upwards of 700rs. They were simply playing with emotions of fans. Many have given up going to theaters. A much needed move. Kudos.”

Some thought multiplexes will now find innovative ways to make money if there’s a cap on ticket prices, “If ticket prices don’t go beyond ₹200, multiplexes will probably start selling regular popcorns for ₹2,000 instead! And, water bottle at ₹500!!” Another wondered what it would mean for films expecting large collections, “Then it's impossible to touch PushpaTheRule Day1 and long run collections in Karnataka for upcoming movies.”