Rishab Shetty reveals warrior look from Kantara Chapter 1 on birthday; film to release on time despite deaths, accidents

The team of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has seen a lot since the film went into production in 2023. On the actor-director’s birthday, he released a poster for the film, revealing that he plays a warrior in it. He also seemed to say that despite all the accidents and deaths they have seen, the film will be released as planned. Rishab Shetty seems to play a warrior in Kantara: Chapter 1, which he also directs.

Rishab Shetty’s birthday poster

The film’s team released the birthday poster in a joint post by Kantara: Chapter 1 producers Hombale Films and Rishab on Instagram. In it, he can be seen seemingly walking through fire even as he’s attacked by arrows. Sporting a long-haired and bearded look, Rishab protects himself with a shield and an axe in the poster. One fan called it a “ ₹1000 crore loading” kind of film, while others wished Rishab on his birthday.

Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon…#KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel of Rishab's 2022 hit film Kantara.

The accidents and deaths on Kantara Chapter 1 set

In June this year, actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju died of a heart attack. In May, Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary died of a cardiac arrest at a friend’s wedding at age 33. Before that, in the same month, a 32-year-old junior artiste called MF Kapil from Kerala was caught in the cross current at Souparnika river and died.

In November last year, a minibus carrying 20 junior artistes was involved in an accident in Mudoor, but they luckily escaped unscathed. Before that, heavy rain destroyed an expensive set designed for Kantara: Chapter 1. In June, a boat carrying Rishab and 30 crew members capsized, and they escaped unhurt.