Hrithik Roshan joins forces with Kantara producer Hombale Films; fans predict 'Hrithik Vs Rocky Bhai in KGF 3'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to join hands with Hombale Films who have given hits like KGF franchise and Kantara. The production house made the announcement with a statement and shared that the upcoming film will be a tale of "grit, grandeur and glory" set to unfold where intensity meets imagination. Hrithik Roshan is set to collaborate with Hombale Films, the banner behind hits like Kantara and KGF franchise.

Hrithik, Hombale films collaborate for new film

The production house took to its social media and shared the statement. They captioned it as, They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins.

The War star, who is excited to be a part of this project told Variety, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partnering with them and delivering a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life.”

Fans react

The makers did not reveal the name or genre of the film but excited fans started to speculate about the plotlines.

One fan wrote, "Just imagine Hrithik vs Rocky Bhai in KGF 3". Another fan said, "What if Prabhas×Hrithik Happens". A third fan celebrated the collaboration between north and south films and wrote, “This is the future. This is how we unlock the true potential of INDIAN CINEMA. Dropping the north and south exterior and creating ART. Looking forward to it. Awaiting the historic CINEMA that is to come (sic).” Another fan contemplated, "Salaar 2 loading.....? With Hrithik Roshan". One fan wrote, "Just imagining if this were a #PrashanthNeel project! And what if it’s part of the Salaar or KGF universe too!?"

Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Films upcoming projects

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy thriller War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14.

Meanwhile, Hombale is looking forward to bringing Kantara: Chapter 1 to the audience. Directed by and starring Rishab in the lead, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara. The film is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya and Jisshu Sengupta.