Kantara Chapter 1 postponed? Makers of Rishab Shetty-starrer break silence

Rishab Shetty's prequel to Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers are busy in the production of the film, even as the film has been in the limelight recently for tragic reasons. A junior artiste who was attached to the film died by drowning while swimming in the river. A few days later, actor Rakesh Poojary died of heart attack at 34. Amid these revelations, there were some reports that stated that the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been postponed. (Also read: Kantara 2 makers say death of junior artist did not occur on sets of Rishab Shetty film, offer condolences to his family) In Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty features in a new look.

What the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 said

Taking to their official X account on Thursday, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 said, “We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned. #KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait. We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates.”

Recent statements

Earlier, the makers had released a public statement to clarify that the death of junior artist MF Kapil did not happen on the set of the film and no filming took place on that day. “No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event would have occurred during his personal engagement outside the scope of any film related activity,” read the statement.

After the death of actor Rakesh Poojary was confirmed, actor Rishab Shetty penned a heartfelt note on his X account to offer condolences on his untimely passing.

Directed by and starring Rishab in the lead, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara. The film is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya and Jisshu Sengupta.