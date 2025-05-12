Kantara 2 actor Rakesh Poojary dies of heart attack at 34, days after junior actor drowned

Television actor Rakesh Poojary, who was the winner of Season 3 of reality show Comedy Kiladigalu, died of heart attack on Sunday. He was 34. As per a PTI report, family sources informed that he died of a ‘sudden cardiac arrest’, which took place on Sunday evening at a mehendi ceremony in Nitte near Udupi. (Also read: Kantara 2 makers say death of junior artist did not occur on sets of Rishab Shetty film, offer condolences to his family) Actor Rakesh Poojary suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after.

Rakesh Poojary dies of heart attack

Rakesh suffered a heart attack during a mehendi function and was declared dead shortly thereafter. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died late on Sunday night. Rakesh had shared a picture from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram Stories.

As per reports, Rakesh had recently completed the shoot of Kantara Chapter 1. The film, which is a prequel to Kantara, stars and is directed by Rishab Shetty. A few days ago, a junior artiste had died by drowning while swimming in the river during his break. The makers clarified that the incident did not occur on the set of the film and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The news of his untimely death of Rakesh has sent shock waves in the Kannada television and film fraternity. Actor Pruthvi Aambar reacted to the news of his death and wrote on his X account, “Always with a pure sweet hearted smile , ever loving, and extremely talented artist , you will always remain in our heart , deeply saddened , Rakesh we miss you!”

Comedy Khiladigalu judge Rakshitha remembers Rakesh

Meanwhile, Comedy Khiladigalu judge Rakshitha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The ever-smiling Rakesha… my fav Rakesha. The most sweetest, kindest, loving person… Namma Rakesha. will miss you mange."

Rakshita via Instagram Stories.

She also added, “Not able to come to terms that I will never be able to talk to Rakesha anymore… comedy khiladigalu is a show very close to my heart, n Rakesha was one person who always stood apart from the rest… The most beautiful person that he was… What a talent n even off camera the most perfect guy I knew… Rakesha u will always live in our hearts and everyone is gonna miss u… ur smile ur mischief n most importantly the happiness u brought into all our lives… Thank u Rakesha.”

Rakesh became a household name after he emerged as a winner of Comedy Khiladigalu 3 in 2020.