Kantara 2 makers say death of junior artist did not occur on sets of Rishab Shetty film, offer condolences to his family

The makers of Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 had addressed the tragic incident where a 33-year old junior artiste named MF Kapil died by drowning while swimming in the river during the shoot of the film. In a public statement, the makers clarified that the incident did not happen on the set of the film and no filming took place on that day. (Also read: AICWA demands FIR against Rishab Shetty, calls for investigation after death of junior artiste on Kantara 2 set) Kantara Chapter 1 makers have addressed the death of a junior artiste involved in the making of the Rishab Shetty film.

Kantara 2 makers release statement

The official statement that was shared by the makers Hombale Films, read, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. In view of the recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event would have occurred during his personal engagement outside the scope of any film related activity. We sincerely request the everyone drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time,” read the caption of their post on X.

AICWA demands action

On Thursday, All India Cine Workers Association strongly reacted to the loss of the junior artist and demanded an FIR against Rishab Shetty and the production house. In a public statement, AICWA demanded immediate action on the matter. The statement read, “AICWA firmly believes that whenever a worker loses their life on a film set, the actual cause is often concealed, and any worker attempting to reveal the truth is threatened. This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara. It is slated for release on October 2 this year.