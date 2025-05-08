AICWA demands FIR against Rishab Shetty, calls for investigation after death of junior artiste on Kantara 2 set

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has found itself in controversy after a junior artiste working on set died by drowning on Tuesday. The shoot of the film was taking place in Karnataka, and came to an abrupt halt. Now, All Indian Cine Workers Association has released a strong statement on the issue and called for an immediate investigation on the death of the junior artiste. They also demanded an FIR against actor Rishab Shetty and the production house Hombale Films. (Also read: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 production halted after junior artiste dies by drowning) The shoot of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was halted after the tragic death of the junior artiste.

AICWA's statement

In their media statement that was shared on the official X account, AICWE stated, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film “Kantara 2 (Chapter-1).” According to the film’s producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident.”

Citing examples of recent accidents that have claimed the lives of people working on a film set, the statement further read, “AICWA is gravely concerned that incidents of fatalities on film sets, such as the deaths of technicians during the shooting of Tamil films “Indian 2” and “Sardar 2,” and the recent accident involving 20 junior artists traveling by bus last November, are consistently misrepresented. Producers and production houses often downplay the severity of such incidents, providing misleading information. In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved.”

‘This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end’

AICWA demanded immediate action on the matter. The statement read, “AICWA firmly believes that whenever a worker loses their life on a film set, the actual cause is often concealed, and any worker attempting to reveal the truth is threatened. This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end.”

AICWA also called for financial compensation for the family of the bereaved, and said, “AICWA urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, to initiate a high-level, impartial investigation into the death of MF Kapil, ensuring justice for his family. Furthermore, AICWA demands that an FIR be filed against producer Rishab Shetty and the production house. In addition, AICWA appeals to the producers of “Kantara 2” to provide financial compensation of INR 1 crore to the bereaved family of MF Kapil, acknowledging the immense loss they have suffered.”

The actor, as well as the makers, are yet to respond to the complaint as well as address the incident.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab and starring him in the lead, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara. The film is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya and Jisshu Sengupta. It is slated for release on October 2 this year.