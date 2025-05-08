Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 production halted after junior artiste dies by drowning

The production of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday. Junior artiste MF Kapil, an actor from Kerala, drowned in the Kollur Souparnika river, according to an India Today report. The film’s team has yet to address his death. Rishab Shetty, who is directing and starring in Kantara: Chapter 1, has yet to address the junior artiste's death.

Junior artiste working on Kantara: Chapter 1 dies

The report states that Kapil went for a swim in the river after lunch break and was swept away by a strong current. The local authorities and fire department launched a search and rescue operation when they were informed. Kapil’s body was recovered from the river on Tuesday evening. A case has been filed at the Kollur police station, and an investigation is underway to look into the circumstances of his death.

In November last year, there were reports that a bus carrying 20 junior artistes overturned in Kollur, severely injuring six of them. However, a source close to the film’s team spoke to Filmfare and brushed it off as a ‘minor accident’ and denied injuries. In January this year, the film’s producers, Hombale Films, were slapped with a fine of ₹50,000 for allegedly ‘dumping film set items into Sakleshpur forest’. They were also accused of ‘blasting and axing trees’. A massive set constructed for the film was also reportedly destroyed due to wind and rain.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is, unfortunately, not the first film set to witness tragedy. Tamil films Indian 2 and Sardar 2 also saw the death of technicians during filming, leading to shoot halts and police investigations.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Directed by and starring Rishab, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara. The film is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya and Jisshu Sengupta. It is slated for release on October 2 this year.