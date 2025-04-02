Kantara Chapter 1 delayed? Makers of Rishab Shetty's film break silence

Recently, rumours have been circulating on social media that Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has been delayed. However, the makers have now reconfirmed the October release with a charming video, adding to fans' excitement. (Also Read: Jai Hanuman poster: Rishab Shetty embraces Lord Rama idol in first look of Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel) Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 to release in October.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers on rumours of delay

On Wednesday, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 took to Instagram to share a video dismissing the rumours of the film being postponed. The video began with a message from a fan that read, "Bro, is Kantara: Chapter 1 postponing its release date?" It was replied to with "No" in different languages, accompanied by the title track of Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati in the background. Sharing the video, the makers further clarified, "𝗡𝗢 doubts. 𝗡𝗢 delays :) The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1, unfolds on October 2nd, 2025."

Fans expressed their excitement for the film's release in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Rishabh anna flowing Insta trend." Another commented, "Thank God! Excited for it." Fans also requested more content related to the film, with one writing, “Please post new posters, character looks, promos, and something fresh!”

About Kantara: Chapter 1

The film is a prequel to the 2022 movie Kantara, starring Rishabh. The teaser for the prequel was released in November 2023. At the start of the teaser, Rishabh asks the audience if they can see the ‘light’ that helps them look into both the past and the future. His character, Shiva, is seen gazing at the moon before being introduced in a completely different avatar. The teaser showcases him in an all-new look, complete with long hair, a muscular physique, and a trishool in hand.

Recently, the makers shot an extensive war sequence featuring 500 skilled fighters and nearly 3,000 people. This sequence is said to be one of the film’s highlights. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi and also stars Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya in key roles.

Rishabh Shetty’s upcoming films

Apart from this, Rishabh will also be seen in Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman, a sequel to HanuMan. The film is set in Kaliyuga, where Lord Hanuman is living in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to Lord Rama. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.