Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shoot of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 halted as bus carrying junior artists overturns, 6 seriously injured

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 25, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Six junior artists of Kantara Chapter 1 were injured in accident in Karnataka, leading to the film's shoot being halted.

The shoot of Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 was stalled on Monday after a bus carrying some of the junior artists involved with the film met an accident the previous night. As per reports, six junior artists from the film have been hospitalised, and the film's production has been paused for now. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty holds trident in bloody new look. Watch)

Kantara Chapter 1 features Rishab Shetty in an all new look in the prequel
Kantara Chapter 1 features Rishab Shetty in an all new look in the prequel

How the accident took place

PTI reported that six junior artists from Kantara were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in Udupi district. According to local police, the accident occurred near Jadkal on Sunday night when the mini-bus carrying the film crew overturned.

“The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident,” a police officer told PTI. They said the injured were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. The Kollur police are investigating the matter. News 18 reported that the six junior artists with serious injuries have been hospitalised at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which starred Rishab Shetty. Filming began in November last year. The first look and teaser were released on 27 November 2023. Earlier this month, a new poster of the film announced its release date - October 2, 2025. A first look teaser was also released. Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, and Jisshu Sengupta. Shetty has also returned to direct.

Kantara, released in September 2022, was praised for showing the man vs nature conflict in coastal Karnataka using local folk tales and traditions. The film was made on a budget of just 16 crore and grossed over 400 crore. The film starred Shetty in a dual role, and also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On