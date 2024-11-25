Shoot of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 halted as bus carrying junior artists overturns, 6 seriously injured

The shoot of Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 was stalled on Monday after a bus carrying some of the junior artists involved with the film met an accident the previous night. As per reports, six junior artists from the film have been hospitalised, and the film's production has been paused for now. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty holds trident in bloody new look. Watch) Kantara Chapter 1 features Rishab Shetty in an all new look in the prequel

How the accident took place

PTI reported that six junior artists from Kantara were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in Udupi district. According to local police, the accident occurred near Jadkal on Sunday night when the mini-bus carrying the film crew overturned.

“The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident,” a police officer told PTI. They said the injured were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. The Kollur police are investigating the matter. News 18 reported that the six junior artists with serious injuries have been hospitalised at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which starred Rishab Shetty. Filming began in November last year. The first look and teaser were released on 27 November 2023. Earlier this month, a new poster of the film announced its release date - October 2, 2025. A first look teaser was also released. Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, and Jisshu Sengupta. Shetty has also returned to direct.

Kantara, released in September 2022, was praised for showing the man vs nature conflict in coastal Karnataka using local folk tales and traditions. The film was made on a budget of just ₹16 crore and grossed over ₹400 crore. The film starred Shetty in a dual role, and also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.