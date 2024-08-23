Overwhelmed with emotions: Sapthami Gowda on Kantara’s National Film Award

Kantara made waves in 2022 after receiving critical appreciation, globally. Fast forward to 2024, and the film stands true against the test of time as it wins accolades at the 70th National Film Awards. The film bagged two awards; Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actor for director-actor Rishab Shetty. Female lead of the film, Sapthami Gowda, was elated and overwhelmed when she heard the news. She tells us, “On the day, I was in the middle of a shoot and my phone wasn’t with me. When I got done with the scene and went to check my phone, I had around 24 missed calls from various people. I thought something really horrible had happened! I first called the folks at Hombale Productions and they congratulated me. I was very confused at first but when I got to know, I didn’t know what to do with all my emotions!” Sapthami Gowda is elated for Kantara's National Award win

Gowda was very new to the industry when Kantara released, it was her second film. Two years hence and Gowda has even moved on to do films in various languages like Vaccine War (2023) and will soon be making her debut in Telugu cinema with Thamuudu. “It honestly feels like we wrapped up shoot just yesterday. What Kantara did for me is something that I never expected. It’s been two years but I still get recognised as that girl from Kantara and I love that. I haven’t changed in the two years that have gone by and I still love acting and am just happy doing movies,” Gowda quips.

The 28-year-old feels that Kantara will continue getting it’s hype for years to come owing to its universal appeal. “I think the film is very relatable,” she says and adds, “No matter who you are or where you come from, everyone has faith in something or the other and the film mainly talks about that faith. It connects everyone and will continue to do so as the concept, by itself, is one that won’t ever die.”

Gowda, who shares her excitement to watch Kantara: Part 1, says, “I visited the team on the set of the prequel about a year ago. I saw Rishab sir starting to learn Kalaripayattu, a form of martial arts, for the film. He was already so good at it, I can’t imagine how much he would’ve progressed now. I’m really excited to watch the film. Unfortunately, I won’t be a part of it as it has been set around 60 to 70 years before my character was even born. Having said that, if there ever is a sequel to Kantara, I would definitely be a part of that.”