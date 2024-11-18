Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty holds trident in bloody new look. Watch

Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1's first look teaser was released by the film’s producers, Hombale Films, on Monday. Recently, they announced that the film will be released in theatres on October 2, 2025. (Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 release date: Rishab Shetty's prequel will be out next year on Gandhi Jayanti) Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser: Rishab Shetty features in a new look for his next film.

Kantara: Chapter 1 first look teaser

“Step into the sacred echoes of the past,” wrote Hombale, posting the film’s first look teaser on X (formerly Twitter). The 1-minute-22-second clip shows Rishab walking with a torch in the middle of the forest. It also shows him surrounded by fire as he waits for his missing father to show up.

It soon cuts to a cave, with a man in a cave holding a trident and looking up at the moon. He is covered in blood, wears rudraksha and has long hair. When he looks up, there are embers in his eyes. The teaser does not reveal more than that, but it’s enough to make fans anxious to know more about the film.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

In November last year, Hombale announced the film and its title. A teaser released a few days after that showed Rishab asking the audience if they can see the ‘light’ that helps them look both into the ‘past and the future.’

In the previous film, the actor was seen in at least three different looks in Kantara, with the fan-favourite being when he dons the greasepaint to play Panjuluri Deva. The prequel promises to show him in a different avatar again.

While not much is known about the film’s story, the film is set ‘during the reign of Kadambas,’ hinting that the film will be set in 300 CE. For the unversed, the Kadambas, who existed from 345-540 CE, were an ancient royal family from Karnataka. They ruled northern Karnataka and the Konkan. One legend surrounding their origins goes that the Trilochana Kadamba emerged from the sweat of Lord Shiva.