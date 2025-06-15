Boat capsizes during Kantara Chapter 1 shoot; Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members escape unhurt

A boat capsized at a reservoir in Shivamogga during the shooting of Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, but actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members escaped unhurt, averting a major mishap, police sources said. (Also Read: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 unit suffers another loss; actor Kalabhavan Niju dies of heart attack) Rishab Shetty directs and stars in Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara.

Boat capsizes on Kantara: Chapter 1 set

They added that this incident allegedly occurred during the filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district. The accident occurred in a shallow zone of the reservoir, near an area locally known as Melina Koppa, which helped avert a possible tragedy.

However, cameras and other filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The losses are yet to be assessed. According to the Thirthahalli police, who visited the spot, people onboard escaped unhurt. Police are investigating.

Theatre artist believes Bhoota Daivas ‘do not like commercialisation’

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada is always risky, as the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them. However, Rishab Shetty, who reveres the spirits, has conducted elaborate poojas to them and was given permission to make the film, says Poojary.

A senior crew member who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity said some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in the shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety. "It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member said. This incident marks yet another setback for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is grappling with a series of unfortunate events.

In the past month alone, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents, adding to the challenges faced by the film's crew. Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for release on 2 October.