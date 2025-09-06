SIIMA 2025 list of winners: Allu Arjun bags top prize for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD

Telugu films Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD won big on day 1 of the South Indian International Movie Awards 2025 (SIIMA) in Dubai on Friday. The event honoured talents in the Telugu and Kannada film industries in acting, music, and technical categories. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna won the top acting honours. Other films that won awards in several categories include Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD and Gowri (Kannada). SIIMA 2025 list of winners: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) and Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD) were honoured.

SIIMA 2025 winners (Telugu)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)

Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)

Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu (Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (HanuMan)

Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma (HanuMan)

Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurollu)

Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse (Mr. Bachchan)

Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani (35 Oka Chinna Katha)

Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurollu)

SIIMA 2025 winners (Kannada)

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)

Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)

Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer (Gowri)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran

The SIIMA Awards 2025 winners list for Malayalam and Tamil will be announced on Saturday. The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) is leading with 10 nominations. ARM and Aavesham have secured nine and eight nominations, respectively.