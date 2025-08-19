Thama teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna star in Stree universe's 'love story’; vampire Nawaz is also into it

After sparking curiosity with mysterious first-look posters, Maddock Films has finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Thama. Touted as a gripping ‘bloody love story’, the teaser has left fans buzzing with excitement and theories about the film’s dark, twisted world. Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana in stills from Thama teaser.

Thama's teaser

On Tuesday, the teaser was released, opening with Ayushmann Khurrana’s voiceover asking, “Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?” to which Rashmika Mandanna’s voice responds, “Not even for a moment.” Their characters are seen exchanging tender glances before the tone abruptly shifts with flashes of a menacing villain and Rashmika screaming in pain and rage.

The teaser also introduces other key cast members, including Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and a cameo by Malaika Arora, who is set to appear in a special dance number. As the intensity builds, Ayushmann and Rashmika’s characters are shown fiercely battling for their love, before Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s chilling entry as an antagonist steals the final moment.

The caption of the teaser read: “Fear has never been this powerful, and love has never been this BLOODY! This Diwali, brace yourself for the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the world of Thama — a cinematic experience like no other — storming into cinemas worldwide.”

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user wrote, “I’m excited for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a villain vampire.” Another said, “This Diwali is gonna be crazy! Ayushmann seems so perfect for such a genre.” Others added, “Now this is gonna be the biggest blockbuster of the year,” and “Malaika just casually raising the temperature.”

The earlier character posters revealed that Ayushmann will be playing Alok – Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed (the final hope for humanity), Rashmika as Tadaka – Roshni ki pehli kiran (the first ray of light), and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan – Andhere ka badshah (the king of darkness).

About Thama

The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe began in 2018 with the hit film Stree, followed by Bhediya in 2022, Munjya in 2024, and Stree 2 in 2024. Thama marks the fourth instalment in the universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2025.