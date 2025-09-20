Amid Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki sequel for 'commitment' issues, Diana Penty calls her 'extremely professional’

Several fans were surprised when Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika Padukone would not star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, seemingly citing a lack of commitment. Although Deepika did not comment on this matter, many fans came to her defence and criticised the announcement. Now the actor's co-star from Cocktail, Diana Penty, has commented on the experience of working with her in an appearance during the NDTV Yuva Conclave. Deepika Padukone's co-star Diana Penty had nothing but high praise for the actor.

What Diana said about Deepika

Diana debuted in Bollywood with Cocktail, which starred Deepika and Saif Ali Khan. Talking about her experience of working with Deepika, Diana said, "She was honestly the best co-actor to have in my first film. Deepika and Saif were both my pillars of support through the times when I knew nothing. I mean, I was literally on a film set for the first time in my life, doing my first few scenes, my first few dialogue deliveries… I had so many scenes with her, and I've always seen her - she's very, very hard working, extremely dedicated. And I mean, I think she has a great working style."

Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in a still from the film Cocktail.

‘She is very, very disciplined’

She went on to add about how professional Deepika is as an actor: "Extremely professional. 10. Yeah, 10. She is very, very disciplined. And I think that also comes from her upbringing and her background, being a sports player as well. She is disciplined."

Meanwhile, the announcement from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD raised many eyebrows. "Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," it read. Kalki 2898 AD starred Deepika alongside lead actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Deepika had a pivotal role in the movie.

Diana was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video show Do You Wanna Partner, which also starred Tamannah Bhatia and Neeraj Kabi.