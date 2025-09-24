Spot the difference: Only 1 in 10 people can find all the changes in 20 seconds

Spot-the-difference puzzles have become hugely popular online, going viral on social media as people race to spot tiny changes between two almost identical images. The challenge is simple but tricky; players have to carefully examine both images and find differences. Spot the difference: Only sharp eyes can notice 3 changes in 20 seconds(YouTube/ Captain Brain)

In today’s puzzle, your task is to spot three differences between the two pictures, but there is a catch: you only have 20 seconds to complete it. It is a fun test of observation and focus, and fans love sharing their attempts and reactions online. Can you find all three before the clock runs out?

Spot the three differences

This challenge was uploaded on YouTube by Captain Brain. At first glance, we have two identical scenes side by side. Both scenes depict a relaxed indoor setting that features an armchair, a small round table, and a floor lamp with a black shade. A bowl of popcorn and a glass of beer rest on the table. To the left of the armchair, there is a green plant in a pink pot. Meanwhile, a green tripped rug decorates the floor.

Can you spot the differences?

Spot the difference: Answer

If you were able to notice the differences within 20 seconds, it means you have very sharp eyes and a highly imaginative mind. For those who failed to nail the task, here are the answers:

The leaf at the top right is positioned differently in the second scene.

The front leg of the sofa is not visible below the table in the second photo.

A yellow strip is missing on the mat in the second photo.

Also read: New viral optical illusion challenges you to spot ‘POT’ in just 5 seconds. Can you do it?

How to get better at solving spot-the-difference challenges

To get better at solving spot-the-difference challenges, try to look into the photos as if you were a detective investigating a scene. Be attentive to details that are most likely to be overlooked by players. Develop a habit of observing differences in patterns.

Benefits of solving spot-the-difference challenges

There are multiple benefits to solving spot-the-difference challenges. Those who regularly solve spot-the-difference puzzles on the internet have better concentration than the average person. Additionally, these challenges are great at reducing stress. On the other hand, spot-the-difference puzzles can improve observation skills and enhance the ability to notice minor details.