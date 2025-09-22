New viral optical illusion challenges you to spot ‘POT’ in just 5 seconds. Can you do it?

The optical illusion challenge for today is not everyone's cup of tea. The ultimate task here is quite simple: Spot the word 'POT' among the multiple columns of 'PUT'. But what is extremely challenging is that players only get five seconds to crack this puzzle. Find out now if you are among the handful of seasoned players who could solve this in one go. Only eagle-eyed are being able to spot the word 'POT' in five seconds in this viral optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusion: Find the hidden word

At first glimpse, all you get to witness is a sea of the word 'PUT' written in black color against a sky blue background. But the challenge at hand is to locate the different word 'POT,' which is hidden somewhere in the picture.

Such classic examples of optical illusions highlight how such fun games utilize colors and patterns to come up with deceptive images that play tricks with our eyes and brains. To solve them, you need to pay extra attention to key details in the picture.

Optical illusion: Find out the hidden word 'POT' in less than five seconds.

Need a hint? The word 'POT' is situated somewhere in the middle of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

The word 'POT' is located in the fifth row and ninth column from the left side of the image.

A major reason why many players were unable to solve this challenge was the similarities between 'POT' and 'PUT'. The two words appear quite identical to each other, making it difficult for our eyes and brain to differentiate between the two in just five seconds.

Taking part in such optical illusion challenges on a regular basis can be a healthy exercise for our visual system, as it makes people aware of their observational skills and the ability to focus on things in life.