Optical illusion: Only a next-level observer can count all the pandas in this image

Who does not enjoy the charm of an optical illusion? These playful puzzles have always captured attention and sparked curiosity. For those who love to test their observation skills, we now bring a fascinating image created using artificial intelligence, designed to keep you guessing and engaged. An AI-created panda illusion puzzled viewers as hidden faces blended among trees, rocks and bushes in a hand-drawn forest scene.(Gemini AI generated)

The puzzle in detail

The image has been designed in a hand-drawn style, showing a large panda sitting calmly at the centre of a forest scene. At first sight, the picture appears to be a simple sketch of nature. But the closer one looks, the more surprises it reveals.

Hidden among trees, bushes and rocks in the background are several panda faces, carefully blended into the design. The task is straightforward: count how many pandas are actually present in the image. While the central panda is immediately visible, spotting the smaller hidden faces requires patience, sharp eyes and a willingness to examine every corner of the picture.

Check out the image here:

An AI-generated optical illusion showed a giant panda with several hidden faces in the forest, challenging viewers to count them all.(Gemini AI generated)

Why optical illusions attract attention

Optical illusions hold a special place as a form of entertainment because they invite people to pause and observe in ways that ordinary images do not. Each illusion brings with it an element of mystery, nudging viewers to look beyond the obvious and question what they see.

The panda puzzle is a good example of how these illusions combine fun with focus. It challenges the mind, encourages careful viewing and provides a moment of curiosity that breaks the monotony of daily life. By turning a simple forest scene into a puzzle, the image transforms into an engaging visual game that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

The question that remains

The challenge is clear: how many pandas can you find in this drawing? Some may spot only a few, while others may discover far more hidden in plain sight. The real delight comes not in racing to an answer but in the act of searching itself.