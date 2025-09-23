Brain teaser: Only those with out-of-the-box thinking can crack this mind twisting puzzle

We all enjoy a good brain teaser and there is no denying the thrill of solving one. To keep that curiosity alive, here is a puzzle crafted using Google Gemini AI. It reads, “A baker has 12 loaves of bread, he sells half of them plus one, he bakes 5 more, how many loaves does he have now?” A puzzle challenged readers with a bread riddle, where simple maths led to a neat solution that tested logic and patience.(Gemini AI generated)

At first glance, it appears straightforward, yet the more one works through the steps, the more carefully the reasoning has to be applied. That is the real beauty of such puzzles.

The enduring appeal of puzzles

Brain teasers and optical illusions have long fascinated readers because they stimulate the mind while entertaining at the same time. They encourage logical reasoning, sharpen focus and provide a sense of achievement once solved. Unlike visual illusions that rely on perception, this challenge rests firmly on arithmetic and logical deduction, demanding a step-by-step approach.

Working through the puzzle

The baker’s riddle is less about rushing to the answer and more about carefully following each step. It invites readers to slow down, think through the numbers and enjoy the small challenge that comes with each stage of the calculation. What begins as a short question gradually unfolds into a thoughtful exercise for the mind.

The answer revealed

To confirm the working, the baker starts with 12 loaves. He sells half of them plus one, which comes to 7, leaving 5 behind. He then bakes 5 more, bringing his total to 10 loaves.

The puzzle shows that even a seemingly ordinary situation can be transformed into a challenge that sharpens the brain. It underlines the fact that problem-solving does not always require complexity. Sometimes, it is the simplicity of the steps that makes the exercise both enjoyable and rewarding.