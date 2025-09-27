Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Spectrum down in Texas? Users in Dallas, Plano, and Frisco report phone and internet outage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 27, 2025 01:17 am IST

Spectrum internet and phone services are reportedly down in several areas in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, and Frisco. As per DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 2:45 p.m. EDT on Friday, with most people reporting “total blackout” and “signal issues.” Outages have also been reported in Missouri, Maine, and Montana.

Spectrum internet and phone services are down in Texas. (UnSplash)

One person reported, “I have Spectrum Mobile and my data hasn’t been working since noon yesterday. I spoke to customer service multiple times and finally after talking to a third person they said they had widespread outage.”

Another added, “Plano Texas, my Internet has been down 45 minutes and counting. Very disappointing.”

A third person wrote, “Completely down in Dallas - iPhone app services as well as spectrum web pages are all erroring out.”

Another user reported, “Internet, TV and even Verizon cell service is on and off. Greenville, TX. Been an hour now. Do better, Spectrum.”

Spectrum confirms outage

Spectrum confirmed the outage in a post on X: “Spectrum Customers, we are aware of an interruption of services in parts of Central and North Texas. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible and appreciate your patience.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
