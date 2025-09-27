Viral claim about Tesla’s $789 Pi phone sparks debate, but is it real?

Social media has once again been buzzing with claims that Tesla is gearing to launch a ‘Model Pi’ smartphone. The so-called ‘Tesla Pi Phone’ allegedly offers features such as free Starlink internet, solar charging, and advanced encryption. Viral posts even claim Elon Musk has announced the product for $789. But is there any truth behind the hype? Elon Musk addressed rumors about Tesla's Pi Phone while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience.(REUTERS File)

Rumors gain traction online

On September 23, 2025, the Facebook page Trend Fuel shared a post declaring, “It is official. The $789 Tesla Pi Phone just changed the entire smartphone game.” The post, featuring an edited picture of Musk holding a phone, quickly went viral, reported Snopes.

According to the Snopes report, similar claims spread across other social media posts. Some posts even claimed that Musk said companies like Apple should be worried. The supposed announcement generated widespread speculation, particularly given Tesla’s reputation for disruptive technology.

However, no credible news outlet reported on such a launch, and neither Musk nor Tesla released any official statement.

Elon Musk responds

According to an International Business Times report, Elon Musk addressed the rumors indirectly during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. When he was asked if Tesla was building a phone, he said, “No, we are not doing a phone.” He added that he might reconsider only if Apple or Google blocked Tesla apps or Starlink services.

The Starlink connection

What is real is SpaceX’s investment in satellite activity. On September 8, SpaceX finalized a $17 billion deal to acquire wireless spectrum from EchoStar. The purchase will enable a Starlink ‘direct to cell’ service, allowing ordinary phones to connect directly to satellites, the IBT report added.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell confirmed the company is working with chip manufacturers to embed Starlink-compatible technology in future devices. More than 600 satellites are already in orbit, with testing expected to begin in late 2026.

A viral myth that won’t die

The Tesla Pi phone rumor keeps coming back, even after multiple fact checks by sources like Snopes. Posts with fake pictures and outrageous headlines often seek to generate advertising revenue by drawing clicks to websites.

Until that time, the Tesla phone is just a myth supported by speculation online, and not a real product.

FAQs

Q1: Is Tesla making a phone?

No. Elon Musk has denied that Tesla is developing a phone, and no evidence supports the claim.

Q2: What is the Tesla Pi phone?

It is an internet rumor suggesting Tesla will launch a smartphone with free Starlink internet and solar charging.

Q3: Why do people believe the rumour?

Viral posts and edited images keep circulating widely, and Musk’s history of disruptive products adds plausibility to the claims.