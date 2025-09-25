Elon Musk's daughter Vivian reveals she shares an apartment with 3 others: ‘I don't have hundreds…’

Vivian Wilson is the daughter of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is the world's richest person. Yet she often remains worried about money and currently stays in a Los Angeles-based apartment with three roommates, as it is “cheaper.” The 21-year-old opened up about her personal life in an interview with New York magazine. Elon Musk and his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jeena Wilson. (File Photo, Threads/@vivllainous)

Wilson shared that people usually believe that she has a “lot of money.” But that is not the case with her, as she is financially independent now. “I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she told the magazine.

Wilson is the oldest among 14 children that Elon Musk has had through multiple relationships. At present, Wilson is aiming to build her own path in life as she does not benefit from her father's $489.7 billion fortune.

Vivian Wilson's struggles in life

After her parents, Elon Musk and fantasy novelist Justine Wilson, parted ways, Wilson went on to be a part of multiple schools. She also attended Crossroads in Santa Monica. She was in the same class as Apple Martin, who is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Wilson said it was not a good feeling for her as she felt like an outsider. Talking about the school environment, she told New York magazine that it was “exactly what you'd expect of a private high school filled with nepo babies.”

Vivian Wilson strained ties with father Elon Musk

Wilson and Musk's father-daughter relationship went upside down after she came out as transgender at the age of 16. Things between them deteriorated so much that she even filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2022 to get her name and gender changed.

In her plea, Wilson mentioned that she “no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

On his part, Musk also addressed her transition across multiple interviews. In one such popular interaction with psychologist Jordan Peterson in July last year, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Wilson was "killed by the woke mind virus."

In reply, Wilson later shared a series of posts on Threads, stating that she was "indeed, not dead." She even dubbed Musk as "uncaring" and "narcissistic" while speaking to NBC News.

During her latest interview, Wilson stated that people have often “tried to spin things I say into things I don’t mean.” She further acknowledged getting a lot of hate in direct messages, which includes people saying “most disgusting, unhinged things they would do” to her. “It makes me feel gross,” she added.

