‘He did bad things’: Elon Musk’s old post on dad Errol resurfaces amid child sex abuse claims

Elon Musk’s old post on his estranged father, Errol Musk, has resurfaced after the 79-year-old was accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren. Elon is the eldest of Errol Musk’s nine children and has long sought to distance himself from the South Africa-based businessman. Elon Musk was estranged from his father, Errol Musk, who has been accused of child sex abuse. (via REUTERS)

A New York Times report published September 23 said that “a significant factor in Elon Musk’s rupture with his father stems from accusations against Errol Musk of child sex abuse.”

The New York Times report suggested that Elon was well aware of the accusations against his father as relatives wrote to him for help.

Elon Musk’s post on dad Errol

The Tesla billionaire has made no secret of his estrangement from his father, whom he once called “a terrible human being”. In a 2022 social media post, he accused his father of doing “bad things”. The post has now resurfaced on X, gaining a sinister overtone in light of the charges against Errol Musk.

“Errol ran out of money in the 90’s. My brother & I financially supported him & his extended family in South Africa since then on condition that he not do bad things. Unfortunately, he did do bad things,” Elon Musk said in his September 2022 X post.

A screenshot of the post has gone viral with 1.6 million views on X.

Musk also teared up when he spoke about his father to Rolling Stone magazine in 2017. The billionaire said his father had done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.”

Meanwhile, Errol dismissed the Times' report as “false” and “nonsense”. The report said that starting in 1993, he abused five of his children and stepchildren.

While three separate police investigations were opened against Errol, he was never convicted.