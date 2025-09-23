ICC suspends USA Cricket's membership ahead of Los Angeles Olympics, takes key decision regarding national teams

Los Angeles is all set to host the Olympics in 2028, and cricket will be making its way to the Games. However, ahead of the marquee event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of USA Cricket's ICC membership status with immediate effect. The decision was taken after a thorough review of affairs and extensive engagement with key stakeholders over the past year. ICC suspends USA Cricket's membership ahead of Los Angeles Olympics(Surjeet Yadav)

The decision was taken by the ICC during its meeting based on the cricket body's repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC member under the ICC constitution. In an official release, the apex body confirmed that USA Cricket failed to implement a functional governance structure and that progress was lacking toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

As stated by the ICC, significant actions of USA Cricket have also caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world.

"The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game, and the ICC’s top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension," the ICC said in an official statement.

However, the suspension will have no impact on the national teams from the USA as they would be allowed to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

Control of national teams

The ICC and/or its designated representatives will now temporarily oversee the management and administration of USA national teams to ensure continued support for the players and maintain momentum towards Olympic inclusion.

"This approach reflects the ICC’s firm commitment to upholding the best interests of cricketers in the USA and the sustenance of a High-performance & Player development program which will seek to elevate the stature and capabilities of players representing the USA," the ICC stated.

The ICC Normalisation Committee, which is supported by the ICC management, will outline the steps required for USA Cricket's suspension to be lifted. These will include demonstrable and specific changes to USA Cricket’s governance structure, operations, and overall status in the Cricket ecosystem.

The normalisation committee will also be monitoring USA Cricket’s progress and providing consultative support.

"The ICC remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in the United States, protecting the sporting ecosystem and its constituents, namely the athletes and bolstering its march towards a more significant role on the global stage," the ICC concluded.