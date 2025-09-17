Edit Profile
    Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson debuts at New York Fashion Week

    Wilson wore a shimmering red gown with bold gold earrings and Bittar’s signature Scissor clutch from his Spring 2026 collection

    Updated on: Sep 17, 2025 2:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s 21-year-old transgender daughter and model, supported trans rights by walking as “Miss South Carolina” in Alexis Bittar’s Miss USA 1991-inspired show.

    Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk

    The runway highlighted states where trans rights are under threat. Wilson wore a shimmering red gown with bold gold earrings and Bittar’s signature Scissor clutch from his Spring 2026 collection.

    In an earlier interview, Wilson spoke about Elon not being supportive of her coming out. “He was not as supportive as my mom,” she admitted.

    She also pointed out that she had not spoken to him for months when she needed his consent for testosterone blockers and hormone replacement therapy.

