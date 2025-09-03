Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson reveals financial woes, makes comment on 'superrich' dad; ‘The other one is…’

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter who has severed her relationship with her father, disclosed that she doesn't "have a lot of money" and resides with her three roommates. In 2022, Vivian Wilson broke ties with her father Elon Musk after changing her gender identity.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

In 2022, Vivian broke ties with her father after changing her gender identity.

During his campaign for Trump and other MAGA Republicans, Musk claimed that Vivian was “killed by the woke mind virus.” His eldest child responded to the billionaire's claim on social media, reminding him that she was still alive.

Vivian Wilson opens up about financial constraints

Vivian, the daughter of Musk and his first ex-wife Jennifer Justine, recently revealed that she is living with three roommates because it is more cost-effective.

During an interview with The Cut, Vivian stated that she intends to continue her studies of foreign languages by enrolling in a community college in the fall. She, however, mentioned that college is costly. “I don’t have that inheritance… People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she said.

Vivian Wilson has no desire to be ‘superrich’ like Musk

Vivian further mentioned that she wishes to save money so that she won't have to rely on her mother as much. “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one… is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

According to Vivian, she is content that she possesses sufficient money to pay for food, a roof over her head, adding that she has no ambition to be “superrich” by her dad's standards.

In contrast, Vivian's father Musk has a net worth of approximately $413 billion.

Musk parted ways with Justine when Vivian was just four years old. He has fourteen children from four different women over the course of twenty years. In a Teen Vogue interview, Vivian stated that she was unsure of the precise number of her siblings. In addition, she stated that she hasn't spoken to Musk since 2020.