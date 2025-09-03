Where is Hurricane Lorena now? Arizona, New Mexico and Texas face flooding threat, See path tracker here

Hurricane Lorena is not expected to reach the United States, but it may still have an impact this weekend in some areas of the Southwest. Hurricane Lorena is approaching Mexico's coast, leading to a tropical storm watch in Baja California Sur.(AFP)

Flooding in parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas could be caused by heavy rain from the storm's remnants.

Where is Hurricane Lorena now?

The distance of Hurricane Lorena from Mexico's western coast is less than 200 miles. On Tuesday, it was designated as the 12th storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season of 2025.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Lorena intensified into a hurricane.

Its core will stay well west of Los Cabos until it makes landfall as a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday.

In Mexico's Baja California Sur, a tropical storm watch has been issued for areas where strong gusts are expected to occur before the end of the week.

Hurricane Lorena to cause floodings; See path tracker

Over the following three days, Lorena is predicted to curl northwest and then northeast, bringing with it strong surf, flooding rain, some coastal flooding, and wind gusts over most of the Baja Peninsula. This storm is likely to cause flooding in Mexico.

“As this energy and moisture is ingested into and ahead of the trough and spreads across Texas, rain chances increase over our region,” National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office (NWS) said in its forecast.

Also Read: California wildfire destroys homes in historic ‘gold mining’ town of Chinese Camp, prompts evacuation: Live tracker maps

Hurricane Lorena: Warning, storm watches issued

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has issued storm watches and warnings for Baja California Sur, which includes popular tourist destinations like Los Cabos.

Conagua's national water commission has recommended locals to be extremely cautious in places that are at risk.

The hurricane is predicted to intensify quickly until Wednesday evening before beginning to diminish.

Lorena is expected to continue its northward trajectory at 24 km/h, staying parallel to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula until it approaches the coast by Thursday evening, and it is expected to revert to a tropical storm by Friday.